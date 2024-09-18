Menu Explore
Ganeshotsav: PMC collects 5.59 lakh idols, 7.06 lakh kg nirmalya

ByHT Correspondent
Sep 19, 2024 06:10 AM IST

Over 3,970 civic staff were deployed to clean roads and collected 167 tonne of garbage from procession routes, including Laxmi Road, Kumtekar Road and Tilak Road

The Pune Municipal Corporation has collected 5.59 lakh idols and 7.06 lakh kg nirmalya (floral offerings) during the 11 days of Ganeshotsav this year.

A family immersing their Ganesha Idol at a immersion center in Sadashiv peth in Pune. (HT PHOTO)
A family immersing their Ganesha Idol at a immersion center in Sadashiv peth in Pune. (HT PHOTO)

Over 3,970 civic staff were deployed to clean roads and collected 167 tonne of garbage from procession routes, including Laxmi Road, Kumtekar Road and Tilak Road. The civic body also collected 3.5 tonne of footwear from procession routes.

Sandeep Kadam, head, PMC solid waste management department, said, “Of the 5.59 lakh idols received during the festival, 1.01 lakh were immersed in artificial tanks, 2.82 lakh in steel tanks, and 1.76 lakh were donated for reuse. We had made arrangements to receive nirmalya near immersion tanks and collected 7.06 lakh kg.”

The civic body had placed 400 mobile toilets near immersion spots, besides covering the places under closed-circuit television camera (CCTV) facility and streetlights.

