Gang attacks rival in Pune suspecting him to be police informant

Published on Oct 28, 2022 11:36 PM IST

The Pune police have arrested a gang of six persons and booked eight others for attacking their rival with swords and sharp weapons suspecting that he was a police informant

ByHT Correspondent

Pune: The Mundhwa police have arrested a gang of six persons and booked eight others for attacking their rival with swords and sharp weapons suspecting that he was a police informant.

The police have lodged an attempt to murder case against the accused identified as Shivraj Sonawane (20), Vinesh Dhiwar (19), Tushar Gaikwad (24), Sumit Gaikwad (28), Rahul Gaikwad (25) and Sanjay Pardeshi (21).

A first information report (FIR) was lodged against them by Raj Pappu Rajput (34) of Panchsheelnagar in Ghorpadi. According to the police, the victim was having dinner with his friend Siddhartha Tupdhar when the accused arrived at his house around 11.30 pm on Monday.

They accused the complainant of sharing information with the police, attacked him with weapons inside the house and threatened to kill him. The accused also attacked his maternal aunt with a weapon before leaving the house, the complaint stated.

