Gang cheats MSEDCL of 13 lakh by changing meters

Pune: In a first-of-its-kind complaint, the Chakan police have registered a case against a gang of fraudsters impersonating as employees of the Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (MSEDCL). The gang allegedly cheated the power utility of over ₹13 lakh by changing the electricity meters and involved the agency staff deputed to carry out readings, officials said on Tuesday. The fake employees would approach consumers, claiming that their electricity meters were slow and that they would receive excessive bills. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

The investigation uncovered that some customers in Nanekarwadi, Ambethan Road, and the Manik Chowk area of Chakan had changed their electricity meters without registering them with MSEDCL. In some instances, the old meters had not been returned to the state discom.

These fake employees would approach consumers, claiming that their electricity meters were slow and that they would receive excessive bills. Allegedly, these individuals were engaged in financial extortion, replacing the old meters with unauthorised fake machines purchased from the market. They threatened consumers with electricity supply disconnection if they refused to pay. Taking note of the alarming situation, Rajendra Pawar, chief engineer, MSEDCL Pune circle has initiated investigation.

Superintendent engineer Yuvraj Jarag and executive engineer Rajendra Yedke of the Rajgurunagar division, deputy executive engineer Vijay Gargote, assistant engineer Avinash Sawant, along with their staff, commenced inspections of suspicious electricity meters.

As per MSEDCL officials, police are yet to make any arrest in the case.

Pawar said, “Our probe revealed that the accused identified as Dayanand Pattekar, who was responsible for changing the meters, had ties to Alamdad Computer Agency, which is involved in meter readings. Pattekar and three other unidentified individuals posed as MSEDCL employees and exchanged electricity meters for three consumers without prior authorisation in August. This resulted cheating of ₹13,28,270. Mahavitran subsequently filed a complaint with the Chakan police, leading to a case being registered against Pattekar and the three unknown individuals under Sections 136 and 138 of the Electricity Act 2003.”

Pawar has urged consumers to be cautious of bogus employees. He said no power utility staff, or any other private individual, would demand money by claiming low consumption on meter, meter change delays, or reduced billing amounts. He urged consumers to alert officials or offices of any such illegal activity.