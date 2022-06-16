Home / Cities / Pune News / Gang of vehicle thieves busted, Pimpri-Chinchwad police arrest three
Gang of vehicle thieves busted, Pimpri-Chinchwad police arrest three

The Pimpri-Chinchwad police claimed to have busted a gang of vehicle thieves involved in stealing two-wheelers and arrested three members
The police said the accused were active in the Ahmednagar, Pune, Nashik and Pimpri-Chinchwad districts and used to steal vehicles parked at various parking lots (HT PHOTO)
Updated on Jun 16, 2022 05:02 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent

The Pimpri-Chinchwad police claimed to have busted a gang of vehicle thieves involved in stealing two-wheelers and arrested three members.

The accused have been identified as Prajwal Deshmukh (20), Akshay Singh (27) and Tushar Phtangare (21), all residents of Sangamner.

The police recovered 17 stolen motorcycles worth Rs9.45 lakh from their possession.

On June 14, the police arrested Deshmukh and Singh with a stolen motorcycle from Chakan and a case was registered under Section 379 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). Later, Phtangare was arrested on June 15.

The police said the accused were active in the Ahmednagar, Pune, Nashik and Pimpri-Chinchwad districts and used to steal vehicles parked at various parking lots.

Deshmukh and Singh used to steal motorcycles and give them to Phtangare and his one minor friend to sell them. The police said the accused used to sell the stolen motorcycles in rural areas. He used to tell buyers that he will provide documents of the motorcycles later.

