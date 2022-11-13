Gang rivalry: Two history sheeters stabbed to death in Pune

Two history sheeters were stabbed to death by a group of men at Pandu Laman vasti in Yerawada area on Saturday, said police officials.

The deceased have been identified as Subhash alias Kisan Rathod (40) and Anil alias Popat Bhimrao Walhekar (35). Police suspect their death was due to an old rivalry between two groups. These criminals were externed from the city limit as they had cases under IPC sections 07 (attempt to murder) and 324 ( Voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapons) registered against them.

The accused have been identified as Anil Devara, Rohit Shankhe, Nishant Chalwadi, Krushna, Swayam Surve, Vikas Chavan and Shankar. Of these, Devara, Shankhe and Chalwadi were arrested by Yerawada police immediately after the murder.

According to police the incident took place between 2.30-3 am on Saturday, when the deceased were on a two-wheeler along with complainant Laxman Rathod. They were on their way home after a dinner party. The accused intercepted them and attacked the trio with sharp weapons including a sickle. In the attack, Rathod and Walhekar succumbed due to multiple injuries and the complainant Rathod fled away from the spot.

Balkrushna Kadam, senior police inspector at Yerawada police station said, “Prima facie, the double murder is an outcome of an old rivalry. As per the complaint filed by the Rathod we have registered a case and further investigation is underway.”

Yerawada police officials said that Subhash Rathod was arrested in 2008 for firing a hotel businessman Shankar Chavan. Recently, he was released from the prison. Police suspected that Rathod and Walhekar were killed to settle score against the attack on Chavan.