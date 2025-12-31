Gang-linked candidates enter civic poll fray as NCP nominates Marne, Nayar, Andekars

Alleged criminal connections have come to light in the Pune civic polls, with several candidates linked to notorious gang figures entering the race, sparking strong political reactions. Despite the party not yet releasing its final list, the AB form effectively confirms her candidacy. Gajanan Marne has multiple criminal cases against him, including charges under MCOCA. (HT)

The Ajit Pawar-led Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) has issued an AB form to Jayashree Marne, wife of Pune gangster Gajanan alias Gajya Marne, as the official candidate for Ward No. 10 (Bavdhan). Despite the party not yet releasing its final list, the AB form effectively confirms her candidacy. Gajanan Marne has multiple criminal cases against him, including charges under MCOCA.

Additionally, the NCP has issued an AB form to Bapu Nayar from Ward No. 39, who has a history of criminal cases, including attempt to murder and land grabbing, though he was recently acquitted in a MCOCA case.

According to party sources, Jayashree Marne, Harshwardhan Mankar, son of Deepak Mankar, and Rupali Thombre Patil received AB forms and filed nominations on the last day, despite the absence of an official candidate list.

Separately, alleged gangster Suryakant alias Bandu Andekar, his daughter-in-law Sonali Vanraj Andekar, and sister-in-law Laxmi Udaykant Andekar filed nomination papers from Ward No. 23 on Tuesday. While Bandu Andekar has filed as an independent candidate, Laxmi and Sonali are believed to have contested on the NCP (Ajit Pawar faction) ticket, though there was no official confirmation.

NCP city unit president Subhash Jagtap said the party has forged an alliance with the Republican Party of India (RPI), led by Sachin Kharat, through which Sonali Andekar and Laxmi Andekar have been nominated from ward number 23.

“However, both candidates will contest the polls on the NCP’s symbol ‘Clock’,” Jagtap said. Justifying the candidacies, Jagtap said the Andekar family has a political background. “Vatsala Andekar was the mayor of the city. Udaykanya Andekar, Bandu Andekar’s late brother, was also a corporator. Vanraj Andekar (Bandu’s son, who was killed by Bandu’s daughter’s husband Ganesh Komkar) was also an NCP corporator,” he said. He added that Jayashree Marne had earlier contested civic polls.

Bandu Andekar, who is lodged in Dhule jail, and the two women, earlier lodged in Kolhapur’s Kalamba jail, were escorted to Pune to complete election formalities following court permission. Their earlier attempt to file nominations had failed due to documentation issues.

The long-standing rivalry between the Andekar and Komkar gangs has also spilt into the political space. Kalyani Komkar, wife of alleged gang leader Ganesh Komkar, has filed an independent nomination after reportedly seeking a Shiv Sena ticket.

Opposition parties have accused the ruling alliance of double standards, pointing out that Ajit Pawar has repeatedly spoken about keeping criminal elements out of politics. Leaders of the Ajit Pawar faction have so far not responded officially to the criticism.

Earlier, a special court in Pune had ruled that there is no legal bar on the Andekar family members contesting elections and directed jail authorities to facilitate their participation in the nomination process with police escort, if required.