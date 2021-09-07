Gang-rape of minor: 6 more, including girl’s friend, held in Pune

PUNE Six more people were arrested by the Pune police on Monday night, in a case of kidnapping and gang-rape of a minor, registered at Wanowrie police station.

Among the six is a male friend of the girl whom she had come to meet at the railway station, when she was kidnapped, according to police officials.

Police officials refused to reveal names of the accused citing a pending identification parade.

The other five arrested, as per officials, are friends of the main accused, Mashak Abdulmajid Kanyal, who kidnapped and assaulted the girl.

The police had earlier arrested eight and the latest arrests have brought the tally of accused to 14.

All men have been remanded to police custody till September 16 by a local court.

While the friend was not among the men who kidnapped and raped her, he was found with her in Chandigarh and had made no effort to report the incident to the police.

The girl’s parents are in an economically humble condition - a bed-ridden mother and labourer father.

In a harrowing account, the girl has told the police that she was deprived of sleep, clothes, her phone, and even food while she was captive. She was only given clothes while travelling from one place to another.

Kanyal (27), a resident of New Mhada Building in Vaiduwadi area of Hadapsar, was the first one to kidnap and assault the girl with his friend whom he invited, as he led the girl astray in his autorickshaw from the Pune railway station.

“They kidnapped her on the night of August 31 and took her phone away. On September 2, they put her in a bus to Mumbai and told her to never return to Pune and gave her the phone. She called her friend to Mumbai and further went to Chandigarh from there with him where we found her,” said Namrata Patil, deputy commissioner of police, Zone 5 of Pune police.

The girl was taken to six different locations in the city by the ones who assaulted her. The 13 men are suspected to have all assaulted her in one way or the other within the two days during which she was captive.

“We have formed five teams in total to check physical evidence, technical analysis, forensic work. As of today (Tuesday), all the accused have been arrested and the girl is undergoing a thorough examination,” said Patil.

Reacting to the incident, deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar said that justice will be done ensuring the strictest punishment to the accused.

“The kidnapping and rape of the minor girl is shameful and frustrating and most of the accused are in custody. The state government will ensure that the accused get the severest form of punishment for their crime. Acknowledging the involvement of some railway workers, the state minister of railways will also be asked to work on putting a stop to such a mentality,” read a statement issued by Pawar.

A case has been registered under Sections 363 (kidnapping), 376(d)(a), 377 (unnatural sex), and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code along with Sections 4(2), 5(g), 6, 8, and 12 of Protection of Children from Sexual Offence Act at Wanowrie police station.