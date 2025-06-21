Search
Saturday, Jun 21, 2025
New Delhi
Ganpat More appointed education deputy director for Pune division

ByHT Correspondent
Jun 21, 2025 09:14 AM IST

Ganpat More has been appointed deputy director of education for Pune division on Friday, said officials

PUNE Ganpat More has been appointed as the deputy director of education for the Pune division on Friday, said officials. This marks a significant administrative development, as the post had remained without a full-time officer for the past several years, with its responsibilities being handled as an additional charge by other officials in the department.

Ganpat More has been appointed deputy director of education for Pune division on Friday, said officials. (Shutterstock (PIC FOR REPRESENTATION))
Ganpat More has been appointed deputy director of education for Pune division on Friday, said officials. (Shutterstock (PIC FOR REPRESENTATION))

The school education department announced a series of transfers involving several senior education officials across Maharashtra.

In other key changes, RR Kankal has been transferred to the post of deputy director of education for the Mumbai division.

In the Nashik division, Sanjay Kumar Dharma Rathod has been appointed as the new deputy director. Rathod was previously serving as deputy commissioner at the Maharashtra State Council of Examinations.

Additionally, Vandana Vahul, who served as deputy director in the directorate of secondary and higher secondary education, has now been transferred to the planning department as deputy director of education.

Deepak Chavane, another official from the directorate of secondary and higher secondary education, has been appointed as deputy director of education at the State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT).

Moreover, Nishadevi Bandgar has been transferred to the post of deputy commissioner at the Maharashtra State Council of Examinations.

These transfers are expected to bring about administrative efficiency and improved implementation of educational policies across divisions.

News / Cities / Pune / Ganpat More appointed education deputy director for Pune division
