Menu Explore
Search Search
Saturday, Sep 14, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Ganpati mandal organises free self-defence workshop for girls, children

ByDheeraj Bengrut
Sep 14, 2024 08:46 AM IST

The Navjavan Mitr Mandal will host a free self-defence workshop for girls, women, and children on Sunday as part of Ganpati festivities.

The Navjavan Mitr Mandal at Ganesh Peth area will organise a free self-defence training for girls, women and children as part of the Ganpati festival celebrations on Sunday.

As per our theme this year of women and child safety, a self-defence free workshop will be conducted for girls, women and children of our area from 3.30 pm to 6.30 pm on Sunday. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)
As per our theme this year of women and child safety, a self-defence free workshop will be conducted for girls, women and children of our area from 3.30 pm to 6.30 pm on Sunday. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

“We have covered educational needs of 21 students, conducted free eye check-up camps, distributed food and held other social activities. As per our theme this year of women and child safety, a self-defence free workshop will be conducted for girls, women and children of our area from 3.30 pm to 6.30 pm on Sunday,” said Nitin Shendge of Navjavan Mitr Mandal.

The workshop will consist of one-hour theory and one-hour practical sessions, he said.

“While we appreciate the initiative by the Ganpati mandal, such workshop and courses should be held on regular basis,” said Ankita Kendre, who stays near the Navjavan Mitr Mandal.

See more
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, September 14, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On