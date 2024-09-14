Ganpati mandal organises free self-defence workshop for girls, children

The Navjavan Mitr Mandal at Ganesh Peth area will organise a free self-defence training for girls, women and children as part of the Ganpati festival celebrations on Sunday. As per our theme this year of women and child safety, a self-defence free workshop will be conducted for girls, women and children of our area from 3.30 pm to 6.30 pm on Sunday. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

“We have covered educational needs of 21 students, conducted free eye check-up camps, distributed food and held other social activities. As per our theme this year of women and child safety, a self-defence free workshop will be conducted for girls, women and children of our area from 3.30 pm to 6.30 pm on Sunday,” said Nitin Shendge of Navjavan Mitr Mandal.

The workshop will consist of one-hour theory and one-hour practical sessions, he said.

“While we appreciate the initiative by the Ganpati mandal, such workshop and courses should be held on regular basis,” said Ankita Kendre, who stays near the Navjavan Mitr Mandal.