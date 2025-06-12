Garbage piles up in many areas as Pune civic body struggles with waste processing

Several parts of Pune are witnessing garbage accumulation on roadsides as the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) grapples with malfunctioning or underperforming garbage processing plants. The issue has worsened following the recent handover of the Vanaz garbage ramp land to Maharashtra Metro Rail Corporation (Maha-Metro) without alternative arrangements being made. Instead of Swachh Pune, we are heading towards dirty Pune. I checked with the solid waste management department and learned that three plants have not been operational for the past few weeks. Naturally, garbage collection has been hit. PMC is failing to lift waste from many areas, said civic activist Vivek Velankar. (HT FILE PHOTO)

Despite newly appointed municipal commissioner Naval Kishore Ram stating that “keeping the city clean and improving citizens’ lifestyle” is a priority — with waste management on his agenda — the city is struggling with mounting garbage.

An official from PMC solid waste management department, requesting anonymity, said, “We are unable to operate the Sus garbage plant at full capacity due to opposition. There were technical issues at the Ramtekdi plant too, though the situation there is gradually improving.”

Velankar pointed out that the Kothrud and Karvenagar areas are among the worst affected, with garbage strewn across multiple roads. “I found that the Vanaz garbage ramp land was handed over hastily to Maha-Metro without any alternate arrangement. As a result, waste from the Kothrud area is being diverted to other ramps, increasing both travel time and operational inefficiency. An inquiry must be conducted into why the land was handed over without planning a backup,” he said.

Residents from other parts of the city also shared similar concerns. Satish Mhatre, who attended an event at Padmavati recently, said, “Garbage was scattered all over the road in front of the marriage hall. It was shocking.”

Asha Mahale of Padmavati area said, “Garbage has been lying near the Kalubai Temple for the last four days. The road is completely blocked, and we can’t even walk through it.”