Garbage spots transformed into beautified spaces in Kasba constituency

Twenty-two chronic garbage dumping spots in Pune’s Kasba Assembly constituency have been successfully transformed into clean, beautified public spaces, following an initiative led by local BJP MLA Hemant Rasne. A highlight of the project is the installation of a 3D sculpture of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj’s Rajmudra at Nagnath Par, a location once notorious for garbage dumping. (HT)

These locations, which had long been used for open garbage disposal by residents, were cleared and converted into aesthetic spots as part of an awareness and beautification drive. Rasne, who spearheaded the campaign, also worked with local volunteers to discourage public dumping and promote cleanliness.

A highlight of the project is the installation of a 3D sculpture of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj’s Rajmudra at Nagnath Par, a location once notorious for garbage dumping. The 3D beautification project was inaugurated on Monday by Minister of State for Urban Development Madhuri Misal. Municipal Commissioner Naval Kishore Ram, Police Commissioner Amitesh Kumar, and MLA Hemant Rasne were present at the event.

“This is an innovative programme that has turned neglected garbage spots into beautiful areas. The police and the municipal corporation must work together to remove encroachments and maintain cleanliness across public spaces. Rasne and his team even visited Indore to study its cleanliness model. Such efforts should be replicated citywide,” Misal said.

Municipal Commissioner Ram said the initiative would serve as a pilot project, with the Pune Municipal Corporation ready to extend support to scale up citizen-driven cleanliness efforts. Police Commissioner Amitesh Kumar also appreciated the initiative.

“This is not just about beautification—it’s about changing mindsets,” Rasne said. “People are now more conscious and are avoiding dumping garbage in public places.”