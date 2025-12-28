Gautam Adani calls Sharad Pawar ‘mentor’; Supriya Sule says industrialist ‘elder brother’

Adani Group chairman Gautam Adani on Sunday described Nationalist Congress Party (SP) chief Sharad Pawar as his “mentor”, lauding the veteran leader’s vision and role in shaping India’s rural and agricultural transformation, during an event in Baramati. Industrialist Gautam Adani (centre) with Sharad Pawar (to his right) and Ajit Pawar (to his left) in Baramati on Sunday. (HT Photo)

The event, which drew political attention amid churn within the NCP, also witnessed Pawar’s daughter Supriya Sule calling Adani her “elder brother” with whom she shares everything, including happy and sad moments.

“Some places go beyond being mere points on the map and become symbols of progress and limitless potential. Baramati stands as one such transformation, made possible by the vision of an extraordinary leader — my mentor, Sharadchandra Pawar,” Adani said.

Adani was speaking at the inauguration of the Sharadchandra Pawar Centre for Excellence in Artificial Intelligence, where he also shared the stage with deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar, NCP (SP) MP Supriya Sule and MP Sunetra Pawar.

He said he has known Pawar for over three decades and has learned from his knowledge, wisdom and empathy. Describing Baramati as a “living blueprint for the whole of Bharat”, Adani said Pawar’s public life reflected a consistent balance between ground realities and a national vision. “Across roles and party lines, Pawar Saheb’s leadership has shaped India’s agriculture, food security, cooperatives and the rural economy,” he added.

At the event, an MoU was signed between Vidya Pratishthan, the Baramati-based educational Trust closely associated with the Pawar family, and the Adani Group for research and development, placements and related initiatives. The AI centre has been set up under Vidya Pratishthan and is envisioned as a hub for innovation and technology-led solutions with a focus on rural development and agriculture.

Earlier in the day, Gautam Adani and Priti Adani were welcomed by members of the Pawar family in Baramati. They travelled together in a car with Ajit Pawar, with NCP (SP) MLA Rohit Pawar seen driving. Several Pawar family members were present at the venue. The Trust’s board of trustees includes Ajit Pawar, Supriya Sule, Sunetra Pawar, Yugendra Pawar and Rohit Pawar.

The visit comes at a time when there is renewed political speculation over a possible understanding between the two factions of the NCP.

Meanwhile, Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut alleged, citing what he termed hearsay, that Adani’s brother had a role in the split of Sharad Pawar’s party, and questioned why Rohit Pawar was driving Adani’s car. Raut reiterated his party’s opposition to what he described as attempts by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the BJP to facilitate Adani’s expansion in Mumbai, calling it detrimental to the city and the Marathi community.

Raut, however, maintained that the relationship between Sharad Pawar and Gautam Adani was personal rather than political, adding that inviting Adani to the Baramati programme was a personal decision of the Pawar family.