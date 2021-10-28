Home / Cities / Pune News / Gen Naravane to be chief guest at NDA Passing out Parade on Oct 29
pune news

Gen Naravane to be chief guest at NDA Passing out Parade on Oct 29

The Chief of Army Staff ( COAS ) General Manoj Naravane will be the chief guest at the Passing out Parade of the 141st Course of the National Defence Academy (NDA) at Khadakwasla near Pune to be held on October 29
The Chief of Army Staff ( COAS ) General Manoj Naravane will be the chief guest at the Passing out Parade of the 141st Course of the National Defence Academy (NDA) at Khadakwasla near Pune to be held on October 29. (PTI FILE )
The Chief of Army Staff ( COAS ) General Manoj Naravane will be the chief guest at the Passing out Parade of the 141st Course of the National Defence Academy (NDA) at Khadakwasla near Pune to be held on October 29. (PTI FILE )
Published on Oct 28, 2021 12:34 AM IST
Copy Link
By HT Correspondent

Pune: The Chief of Army Staff ( COAS ) General Manoj Naravane will be the chief guest at the Passing out Parade of the 141st Course of the National Defence Academy (NDA) at Khadakwasla near Pune to be held on October 29.

A defence release said the Passing out Parade will be held at the Khetrapal Parade Ground, NDA. The NDA is the joint services academy of the armed forces where cadets receive training together before they go to their respective service academies for further pre-commissioning training.

The chief, who is alumni of the NDA and belongs to the 56th course, will also hand over awards to meritorious passing out cadets and will address them. This is the fourth Passing our Parade being carried out under Covid norms.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, October 28, 2021
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out