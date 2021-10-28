Gen Naravane to be chief guest at NDA Passing out Parade on Oct 29

Pune: The Chief of Army Staff ( COAS ) General Manoj Naravane will be the chief guest at the Passing out Parade of the 141st Course of the National Defence Academy (NDA) at Khadakwasla near Pune to be held on October 29.

A defence release said the Passing out Parade will be held at the Khetrapal Parade Ground, NDA. The NDA is the joint services academy of the armed forces where cadets receive training together before they go to their respective service academies for further pre-commissioning training.

The chief, who is alumni of the NDA and belongs to the 56th course, will also hand over awards to meritorious passing out cadets and will address them. This is the fourth Passing our Parade being carried out under Covid norms.