Girl, 12, succumbs to suspected dengue-like illness in Pune

A 12-year-old girl undergoing treatment at Sassoon General Hospital succumbed to an ailment on Sunday. The deceased was reportedly suffering from suspected dengue shock syndrome symptoms, the officials said. She complained of fever for the past week, with disorientation, hypotension, loose motions and nausea amongst others. (HT PHOTO)

As per the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) officials, the girl, a resident of Mangalwar Peth, was brought to Kamla Nehru Hospital on 28 June in a critical condition. She complained of fever for the past week, with disorientation, hypotension, loose motions and nausea amongst others. Her condition was critical, and she was immediately sent to SGH for further medical management after providing primary medical aid.

Dr Rajesh Dighe, assistant health officer of PMC, said, “As per the official documents, the girl reportedly died due to pulmonary haemorrhage due to septic shock, Myocarditis, and pancytopenia. These symptoms can also be witnessed in cases of severe dengue fever.”

Confirming the development, Dr Yellapa Jadhav, medical superintendent of SGH, said, the girl complained of dengue shock syndrome-like symptoms. “There was also a possibility of enteric fever in the patient. The patient was provided with the required medical treatment. However, she passed away within two days and before the reports of her samples could be taken,” he said.

As per the PMC officials, the patient was also taking alternative medicine for over a week.

Dr Gopal Ujwankar, ward medical officer, PMC, said, “We earlier suspected the girl had Typhoid infection but later the tests confirmed there was no Typhoid infection. The deceased patient may have had a dengue virus infection given her symptoms. However, there are no confirmed reports,” he said.

Dr Dighe further added that there is a possibility that there was a delay in starting treatment for the girl.