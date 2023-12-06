Girl falls into 40 feet deep water tank, rescued

Pune: The Kondhwa Fire Brigade personnel successfully pulled out a 16-year-old girl who accidentally fell into a 40-feet deep water tank located opposite the Dorabjee Heritage Mall at NIBM Road, officials said on Tuesday. Kondhwa Fire Brigade rescue 16-year-old girl who accidentally fell into a 40-ft deep water tank located opposite Dorabjee Heritage Mall at NIBM Road. (HT)

Central brigade officials said that the Kondhwa division firemen rushed to the spot after being alerted about the incident at around 9.25 pm on Monday. On reaching the spot, when the firemen inspected the area, they found that there were three large water tanks built in the open area and they were empty.

Stay tuned with breaking news on HT Channel on Facebook. Join Now

The girl, identified as Insia Ishaque Idatwala, was seen lying injured in the large tank which was about 40 feet deep. Fire officer Kailas Shinde and fireman Aniket Gogawle entered the tank with the help of a ladder, wearing safety belts, while other jawans stood on top exchanging materials.

Seeing that the girl was in an injured state, Shinde called for an ambulance and a doctor through the control room and immediately began the rescue operation to send the girl up in a safety net.

The firemen on top of the tank took the girl safely out of the tank and placed her in an ambulance. At the same time, the attending doctor gave her an injection and sent her to the hospital for treatment. During the incident, the girl suffered leg and head injuries. The girl is a resident of Konark Puram, Badshahnagar, Kondhwa. It took an hour to complete the rescue operation, the firemen present at the spot said.

Fire officer Kailas Shinde said, “We thank the entire fire team and all the citizens who helped us in the rescue operation. It is an abandoned place and must not be entered upon by citizens during the evening as there are no lights in the compound.”

According to Citizen activist Jaymala Dhankikar, the water tanks constructed five years ago were meant to supply water to all the dry areas of Mohammadwadi. Currently, the water tank compound has no security guard, and the main gate is not locked, she said, “Several anti-social elements visit the place in the evening and couples enter the tank area and climb onto the top for fun activities. The compound is abandoned and neither PMC nor the police are bothered about what is happening in the compound. The compound has become a den for hooligans, anti-social elements, criminals, and couples,” said Dhankikar.