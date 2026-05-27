MUMBAI: Violence broke out in a residential society in Mira Road ahead of Eid over goats being kept inside its premises, leading to heavy police deployment in the area. The animals were kept in a temporary shed, sparking a dispute that escalated into violence and left one person injured and hospitalised. Goats kept in residential building for Eid sparks violence in Mira Road

The shed was erected within a society in Poonam Estate Cluster-1 area of Mira Road East to house goats brought for Eid. However, some society residents objected to this arrangement. The society management clarified that permission was granted only to keep the goats on the premises, not for sacrifice.

On Sunday, a few Hindu organisations, including Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP), joined the chorus of protests which prompted the municipal corporation to dismantle the shed. However, VHP leaders alleged on Monday night that around 40 to 50 goats remained on the premises. Residents alleged that attempts were made to rebuild the demolished shed. This led to fresh protests by residents and local organisations, resulting in a verbal confrontation that soon turned into a scuffle.

During the melee, a man from one of the groups allegedly attacked VHP leader Nagnath Kamble with a blade. Tensions escalated further when members allegedly associated with Sakal Hindu Samaj and Bajrang Dal brought a pig near the protest site in retaliation.

As news spread and tensions flared, police quickly stepped in to restrain the protesters. “We have increased police presence to maintain law and order,” said a police officer from Kasimira Police Station.

In 2023, a similar incident occurred at JP Infra Society in Mira Road, where residents opposed a couple bringing goats into the building.