VHP, Bajrang Dal office-bearers held for Christmas vandalism: Assam police

Four Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) and Bajrang Dal office-bearers have been arrested for alleged vandalism during Christmas preparations at a school and on the streets in Assam’s Nalbari district, a police officer said on Friday. Police identified the arrested accused as Bhaskar Deka, Manash Jyoti Patgiri, Biju Dutta, and Nayan Talukdar. (Sourced)

Senior police superintendent Bibekananda Das said that the incidents took place on Thursday, and a complaint was lodged later in the evening. “We identified the accused, registered a case, and picked them up on Thursday. They have been arrested under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and will be produced before the court today [Friday],” Das said. He identified the arrested accused as Bhaskar Deka, 34, Manash Jyoti Patgiri, 32, Biju Dutta, 34 of the VHP, and Bajrang Dal’s Nayan Talukdar, 37.

Police said the accused allegedly entered the premises of St Mary’s English School and vandalised decorations put up for Christmas celebrations. Fr Baiju Sebastian, the school’s principal, lodged a police complaint, saying the attackers damaged banners, lights, plant pots, and set some of them afire, resulting in loss of property.

The accused were booked under BNS sections 329(3) (criminal trespass), 326(f) (mischief by fire), 189(2) (unlawful assembly), 351(2) (criminal intimidation), 324(3) and 324(4) (damage to public or private property), and 61(2) (criminal conspiracy).

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Friday condemned the vandalism. In a post on X, he said, “In connection with the vandalism at St Mary’s English School, Panigaon, under Belsor Police Station, Nalbari district, the miscreants involved have been arrested.” He said the Assam police acted promptly, and further action will be taken strictly as per law. “We are fully committed to maintaining peace, communal harmony, and ensuring the safety of all institutions and citizens across the state.”

Bibekananda Das said an investigation is underway to ascertain the sequence of events and to determine whether more people were involved.

Bajrang Dal activists also allegedly assaulted Hindu youths for visiting a church during Christmas in Silchar, prompting churches to scale down celebrations to avoid further tensions. Christmas was observed as usual elsewhere across Assam.