Godman booked for molesting woman

Pune rural police booked a godman for allegedly molesting and harassing a woman devotee on the pretext of rituals. The accused has been identified as Navnath Gavali, who runs Shivdutt Ashram Math in Khed tehsil of the Pune district. The incident was reported on July 17, and the complaint in this case was filed on August 20, 2025. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

The incident was reported on July 17, and the complaint in this case was filed on August 20, 2025. Police said the woman and her husband were regularly visiting the ashram. On 17 July, the accused allegedly asked the victim to perform some rituals and pooja.

Accordingly, when they approached the accused at that time, the accused sent her husband outside to bring milk for the pooja. Taking advantage of this, the accused allegedly molested her. On the same day, during the evening, the accused again allegedly molested her and allegedly started harassing her over the phone.

Police suspect that several other women were subjected to similar exploitation under the pretence of spiritual practices. Subhash Chavan, Police inspector, Khed Police station, said, “We have issued notice to the accused and further investigation is going on.”