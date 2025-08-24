Search
Sun, Aug 24, 2025
New Delhi oC

Godman booked for molesting woman

ByHT Correspondent
Published on: Aug 24, 2025 03:40 am IST

The accused has been identified as Navnath Gavali, who runs Shivdutt Ashram Math in Khed tehsil of the Pune district

Pune rural police booked a godman for allegedly molesting and harassing a woman devotee on the pretext of rituals. The accused has been identified as Navnath Gavali, who runs Shivdutt Ashram Math in Khed tehsil of the Pune district. 

The incident was reported on July 17, and the complaint in this case was filed on August 20, 2025. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)
The incident was reported on July 17, and the complaint in this case was filed on August 20, 2025. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

The incident was reported on July 17, and the complaint in this case was filed on August 20, 2025. Police said the woman and her husband were regularly visiting the ashram. On 17 July, the accused allegedly asked the victim to perform some rituals and pooja. 

Accordingly, when they approached the accused at that time, the accused sent her husband outside to bring milk for the pooja. Taking advantage of this, the accused allegedly molested her. On the same day, during the evening, the accused again allegedly molested her and allegedly started harassing her over the phone.

Police suspect that several other women were subjected to similar exploitation under the pretence of spiritual practices. Subhash Chavan, Police inspector, Khed Police station, said, “We have issued notice to the accused and further investigation is going on.”

News / Cities / Pune / Godman booked for molesting woman
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On