‘Godman’ booked for raping, cheating woman of ₹50 lakh

The Swargate police booked a 43-year-old self-styled godman, identified as Audumbar Manohar Gadde, on Saturday for allegedly raping a 42-year-old woman and cheating her out of over ₹50 lakh. Under this guise, he reportedly lured her to various lodges in the Swargate area and other locations. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

The accused reportedly gained the victim’s trust by claiming to possess supernatural powers and divine abilities, promising to resolve her ongoing family disputes.

The victim, who lives separately from her husband, came in contact with Gadde five years ago through a mutual acquaintance. Gadde allegedly exploited her vulnerability, convincing her that his spiritual intervention was necessary to fix her problems.

Under this guise, he reportedly lured her to various lodges in the Swargate area and other locations, including Lonere, Uttekhole, and Mangaon, where he sexually assaulted her multiple times.

In addition to sexual exploitation, Gadde is also accused of orchestrating significant financial fraud. He allegedly lured the woman with promises of employment and high returns through investments in the construction business. From May 2021 until recently, he collected ₹50.55 lakh from her in cash and jewellery.

The fraud came to light when the woman finally realised she had been deceived and approached the Swargate police on April 11. The police registered a case and an investigation is currently underway to determine the full extent of the exploitation.

The incident follows many other similar cases in Maharashtra in recent weeks, raising serious concerns about fraudulent figures who use spirituality as a weapon to exploit and dupe citizens.