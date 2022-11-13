Home / Cities / Pune News / Godown, flat gutted in two fire incidents in Pune

Godown, flat gutted in two fire incidents in Pune

Updated on Nov 13, 2022 12:22 AM IST

Two fire incidents were reported in the city on Friday

ByHT Correspondent

Two fire incidents were reported in the city on Friday. A godown of Jindal Trading Company at Shantinagar Society on Saswad Road, Wadki caught fire at 10.25 pm on Friday. In the second incident, a fire took place at a flat at Kadepadal area in Hadapsar at 11.10 pm.

The godown that stored RCC (reinforced cement concrete) materials was spread across 10,000 square feet. No casualty or injury was reported in the incident, said fire brigade officials, adding that the blaze was brought under control in one hour with the help of around 20 private water tankers.

Ramesh Gangad, divisional fire officer, said that the fire caused huge damage to property and goods.

Another fire broke out in a flat, 42\B, on the fifth floor of Kohinoor Irish Park.

Devendra Potphode, fire chief, PMC, said, “Two laptops, printer, TV and some other materials were damaged. The cause of fire is short circuit.”

