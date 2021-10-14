Good to satisfactory air quality till October 17: Safar forecast

As the monsoon exits for this year, the air quality in Pune has remained satisfactory, as per the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research (Safar).

The Air Quality Index (AQI) for Pune is forecasted to be in a good range on Thursday.

On Thursday, Kothrud and Pashan has good air quality, whereas Shivajinagar showed moderate air quality. Various reports by Safar showed that a major contributor to worsening air quality in the city is pollution by vehicles.

“AQI is forecasted to remain good to satisfactory till October 17,” stated Safar officials.

On Thursday, PM 2.5, that is, particles in the air with a diametre of less than 2.5 micrometres, is 46 and falls in the satisfactory range. Whereas, PM10, particles in the air with a diametre of less than 10 micrometres, was at 76 on Thursday.

Dr BS Murthy, director of Safar and scientist at IITM said that as the temperature lowers, there is a chance of rise in pollution.

“Overall AQI on Thursday was 76 which is satisfactory. In winter, as the air settles the pollution tends to rise. And hence, we see air quality worsens during winter. As of now, Pune city will have good to satisfactory air quality in the next few days,” said Murthy.