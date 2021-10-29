Gosavi arrested by Pune Police in 2018 cheating case; also witness in Aryan Khan case

PUNE The Pune police, on Thursday, arrested Kiran Gosavi, an independent witness of the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in the drugs-on-cruise ship bust, involving Aryan Khan. Gosavi was however arrested in connection with a ₹3.09 lakh cheating case lodged in 2018 by the Faraskhana police.

According to Pune police commissioner Amitabh Gupta, so far police from other cities have not approached the Pune police for his custody. “There is no such demand yet (from Mumbai Police or any other agency) to handover Kiran Gosavi to them. They can approach the court if they want it as part of procedure,” said Gupta.

On being asked if the arrest of Gosavi by Pune police can be attributed to a political fallout between the state government and the Centre, especially since the case he has been arrested in is four-years old, the commissioner said, “There is no politics involved in this matter.”

Gosavi, according to officials, was on the run under the alias Sachin Patil, staying at various places including Lucknow, Jabalpur, Hyderabad, and Fatehpur.

“At these places, Gosavi was projecting himself as member of the ‘Stop Crime NGO’ and CIBCA detective agency. He was also claiming to run an export-import business,” said Gupta.

Gosavi was detained from a lodge in Katraj at around 3:30 am by the anti-extortion cell of the Pune Police.

“We were searching for him based on social media photos. Based on inputs, we detained him at the Katraj lodge,” said Gupta. Pune police have already filed a chargesheet in May 2019 in the cheating case.

Police have already arrested Gosavi’s assistant Sherbano Kureshi in connection with the cheating case filed by one Chinmay Deshmukh, who had alleged that Gosavi cheated him of ₹3.09 lakh under the pretext of providing him a job in Malaysia in the hotel industry. Kureshi received the money in her account.

A lookout circular to prevent Gosavi from leaving the country was also issued by the police.

Gosavi had been reportedly claiming on some news channels that he would surrender before the police in connection with the case.

Earlier on Monday, Pune police said had formed at least two teams to trace Gosavi, with one team being sent to Lucknow.