Government can check my call records: Sharad Pawar

Nationalist Congress Party (SGP) president Sharad Pawar on Tuesday termed as “childish” the Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) allegations that he was behind Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange-Patil’s controversial statements. Pawar offered that his phone records be checked to verify claim about his constant conversation with the Maratha activist. Earlier, deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis had claimed that the Maratha activist is speaking the similar script of Uddhav Thackeray and Sharad Pawar. (HT PHOTO)

Speaking in Pune on the sidelines of his meeting with party workers to review preparations for the Baramati Lok Sabha seat, Pawar said he spoke to Jarange-Patil only once, and the government can even check his call records.

Earlier, deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis had claimed that the Maratha activist is speaking the similar script of Uddhav Thackeray and Sharad Pawar.

“I am in politics since many decades and served as the chief Minister too. I had never seen such childish remarks from people in such important positions,” Pawar said when asked about state BJP leaders’ claim that Jarange-Patil was speaking Pawar’s “script”.

When the activist launched his indefinite fast for Maratha quota last year, he was among the first politicians to meet him, the NCP chief said.

“I told him during that meeting that I understand his demands but advised him to ensure there was no division between two communities. That was my first and the last conversation with him. They can check my call records,” Pawar said.

Earlier in the day, assembly Speaker Rahul Narwekar directed the government to set up an SIT to probe Jarange-Patil’s remarks against Fadnavis. Jarange had alleged that Fadnavis was trying to kill him. The deputy CM said in the House he had no complaints against Jarange-Patil, but the SIT will investigate whose “script” he was speaking.

Pawar said he has always stood for peace among different communities.

On being asked if the 10 per cent reservation given by Eknath Shinde-led Maharashtra government will not pass legal test, Pawar said that in the past the Supreme Court has taken adverse views of similar laws.

“I will be glad if the bill passes the legal test, but historical references has indicated otherwise,” he said.

Dialogue with VBA leader Prakash Ambedkar

Sharad Pawar said that the scheduled meeting with Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi (VBA) leader Prakash Ambedkar on Tuesday was postponed as he had a public rally at Pune.

“Our dialogue with him has already started. Even our leaders from INDIA alliance met to discuss seat sharing on Tuesday but I do not have the details,” the veteran leader said.