Govt allows high-rises on roads less than 12-metre width, BJP opposes it

Pune is likely to see high-rises on roads less than 12-metre wide. The state government has given permission to approve 42-metre-high buildings on less that 12-metre-wide roads in the Pune municipal limits. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has opposed the decision saying it will affect the development of the city. Citizens would be able to file their opinions at the PMC headquarters and town planning office, as per the notification signed by additional secretary (UD) Pranav Karpe. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

The Maharashtra government urban development department (UDD) published the government resolution on January 4 while giving permission to 36-metre-high buildings and six-metre parking on roads having width less than 12 metres. The government has appealed to citizens to file suggestions and objections over the proposal before February 3 this year.

Citizens would be able to file their opinions at the PMC headquarters and town planning office, as per the notification signed by additional secretary (UD) Pranav Karpe.

BJP leaders Ujwal Keskar and Suhas Joshi have objected the decision saying they will approach the court if needed. Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Prashant Badhe also joined in the opposition. The high-rise buildings on less than 12-metre width roads may also cause traffic congestion, leaders noted.

Keskar said, “All the cities in Maharashtra have been allowed to build high-rises on roads having more than 12-meter width. After introducing the Unified Development Rights, the government had given two years grace period for allowing the high-rise building on small roads. But now the government introduced high-rise building on roads below 12-metre-width. The buildings’ height would be allowed up to 36 metres and six metres are allowed for parking. Hence, the height of the building would be 42 metres.”

According to Keskar, the government has taken the decision under pressure from the builder lobby. “They (real estate developers) took unit booking considering 24 metres, and now they would want to build high-rises at the same places and earn extra money.”

Keskar has written to chief minister Eknath Shinde, who heads the urban development department, and appealed to give stay to the resolution otherwise they would be forced to approach the court and challenge the decision.