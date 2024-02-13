‘Govt diverting inquiry,’ VBA chief quits Bhima Koregaon Commission

PUNE Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi (VBA) chief Prakash Ambedkar on Monday walked out of the witness box of Bhima Koregaon Commission announcing that he quit the cross examination and alleged that an attempt was being made to divert the inquiry by the government lawyers. VBA chief Prakash Ambedkar on Monday walked out of the witness box of Bhima Koregaon Commission announcing that he quit the cross examination and alleged attempt was made to divert inquiry by government lawyers. (HT FILE)

“The commission has no powers. Now, there was an attempt through the lawyer from the government side to divert the inquiry. That is why I quit,” he said.

The VBA supremo said that he had furnished all the information sought by the commission and further alleged that he was being forced to speak certain things.

Large scale violence had erupted in Bhima Koregaon and its adjoining areas when Dalit groups were attacked on January 1, 2018, while attending the bicentennial function at Bhima Koregaon.

Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis had ordered a judicial commission to be set up to probe the incident.

The state government appointed a two-member judicial commission headed by former chief justice of Calcutta high court justice Jai Narayan Patel and state chief secretary Sumit Mullick.

The two-member committee visited the Vijay Stambh memorial and Vadhu Budruk village and other places during its official visits.