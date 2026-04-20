Govt taking all steps to improve infra, other facilities at govt schools: Bhuse

Maharashtra school education minister Dada Bhuse said the state government is giving importance to quality education, student health and holistic development through various initiatives implemented by the education and health departments. Bhuse also instructed officials to prepare a comprehensive plan for the infrastructure needs of schools and develop playgrounds and gardens for students. (HT)

Bhuse was speaking at a review meeting of the Malegaon Municipal Corporation’s education and health departments on Saturday.

“Schools should create opportunities to nurture students’ talents and ensure regular health check-ups,” he said. He also directed officials to conduct structural audits of school buildings and submit proposals for required facilities.

Bhuse also instructed officials to prepare a comprehensive plan for the infrastructure needs of schools and develop playgrounds and gardens for students on vacant municipal plots, with proper compound walls for safety. He asked authorities to take action against dangerous buildings and undertake repairs of schools and anganwadis.

“Proposals for new schools in the municipal area should be sent to the government through proper channels.” He also expressed willingness to establish a science park if the municipal corporation provides suitable land for the project.

He stressed the need to provide separate toilets for boys and girls, clean drinking water, health services and timely repairs of school buildings. Bhuse also said students would be given self-defence and military-style training.

For the physical, mental and academic growth of children, nutritious and balanced meals should be provided under the school nutrition programme, he said, adding that a proper daily meal schedule should be prepared.