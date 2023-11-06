Govt to destroy 3,047 cr stamp papers

The Maharashtra government has given the nod to destroy the stamp papers worth ₹3,047 crore which are old and not in circulation, a notification issued by the Inspector General of Registration (IGR) stated on November 3. This is the first time the government has decided to scrap the old stamps. The notification in this regard was issued on Saturday by the Revenue Department’s deputy secretary Satyanarayan Bajaj. According to officials, the price of the stamps is worth ₹ 3039 crore, and the printing cost of these stamps is ₹ 7.53 crore, taking the total value of these stamps to ₹ 3047 crore. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

“For the first time, the State government is giving such permission to scrap the old and unused stamp,” stated the notification.

Many older stamps have been unused for a long time. As the State government is promoting the online and franking systems, the Stamp and Registration Department has requested permission to destroy these stamps and the Finance Department has given clearance for the bulk disposal.

According to officials, the price of the stamps is worth ₹3039 crore, and the printing cost of these stamps is ₹7.53 crore, taking the total value of these stamps to ₹3047 crore.

The government has appointed the committee headed by the district additional register and treasury officer for the action. The officials have also clarified that since for the first time obsolete stamps are getting destroyed, a specific procedure has been laid for destroying the stamps. The government has also instructed all the officers not to make any changes to the destroying system. The committee will have approved such stamps and signed them. Later it would get cut into small pieces and would be torched.

As there is a chance that these stamps may get misused, the government has issued a warning to initiate strict action in such cases. Even the government will process criminal activity against such employees and the president of the committee.

The stamp and registration department will keep a close watch on the process and if anyone is found guilty, legal action against perpetrators will be initiated.

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" "Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!