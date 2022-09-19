Graphic designer dies by suicide in Pune

A 32-year-old graphic designer, a resident of Raikar Mala, Dhayari, died by suicide at his rented house in Pune on Saturday.

The police said that the victim was residing in an apartment with his girlfriend and they were in a live-in relationship. However, he was alone at the time of the incident.

Officials from the Sinhgad police station said, as per prima facie it was found that recently he had a verbal spat with his partner and so she went to Kolhapur to celebrate Ganesh festival with her family. Also, the victim’s parents were not ready for his marriage to the woman.

Police further said that in the last few days the victim made several complaints about his rented house to the owner. To solve it the owner came to meet him, when he knocked on the door, he found the victim was dead.

Shailesh Sankhe, senior police inspector at Sinhgad, said, “As per our initial findings it is a case of suicide. However, we are trying to explore all possible angles in the case.’

The body was sent to Sassoon Hospital for post-mortem, and a case of accidental death has been registered at the Sinhgad police station.

Help is just a call away

Pune-based NGO - Connecting - works towards providing support to those in emotional distress using the philosophy of mindfulness based active listening, thereby preventing suicide. Helpline numbers: 1800-209-4353 (toll free) and 9922001122 all days, 12 pm to 8 pm. Walk-in facility: 12 pm to 5 pm, Monday – Saturday. Email: connectingngo@gmail.com