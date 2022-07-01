Home / Cities / Pune News / Green power: PMPML runs buses on fuel generated from waste
pune news

Green power: PMPML runs buses on fuel generated from waste

Pune municipal commissioner Vikram Kumar said, PMC has set up a plant at Baner that generates CBG from wet garbage. The capacity of the plant is 125 metric tonnes of biowaste per day and PMC plans to increase it to 200 metric tonnes
Pune municipal commissioner Vikram Kumar (in blue shirt) during the launch of the project in the city on Friday. (HT PHOTO)
Pune municipal commissioner Vikram Kumar (in blue shirt) during the launch of the project in the city on Friday. (HT PHOTO)
Published on Jul 01, 2022 10:19 PM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Correspondent

The Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Limited (PMPML) on Friday plied buses running on eco-friendly compressed biogas (CBG) generated from city’s waste on a pilot basis.

Launching the project, Pune municipal commissioner Vikram Kumar said, “Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has set up a plant at Baner that generates CBG from wet garbage. The capacity of the plant is 125 metric tonnes of biowaste per day and PMC plans to increase it to 200 metric tonnes.”

A statement issued by PMC reads, “Instead of CNG, the public transport utility buses will run on CBG. It is a win-win situation as fuel is generated from waste and will help address Pune’s garbage situation. If the project is successful, other cities could also follow it.”

According to PMC, 10-15 buses will run on CBG in the first trial. The CBG, filled in special cylinders, is supplied to major oil marketing company (OMC) Indian Oil Corporation’s (IOCL) Somatane fuel station in Pune for PMPML buses. The public transport utility plans to run 100 buses on CBG in future.

PMC additional commissioners Ravindra Binwade and Kunal Khemnar, IOCL general manager Ravindra KR and Noble Exchange (NEX) officers were present at the launch of bus operations.

Pune-based Noble Exchange (NEX) is supplying CBG created out of city waste to buses run by PMPML. Bio-CNG, also known as CBG, could replace conventional fossil fuel-based CNG as an affordable fuel for automotive, industrial and commercial use.

According to the civic officials, PMC vehicles deliver pre-segregated and non-compacted organic waste to NEX segregation facility at Baner for segregation and processing. Biogas is produced through a process of anaerobic decomposition, generating methane content of about 94-96 per cent.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story
QUICKREADS
VIEW ALL

Less time to read?

Try Quickreads

  • One of the 14 Mughal-era gateways to punctuate the Walled City’s wall, the graceful Ajmeri Gate today is like a queen without her palace.

    Delhiwale: This way to Ajmeri Gate

    This venerable stone gateway originally signposted the way to the aforementioned pilgrim town. One of the 14 Mughal-era gateways to punctuate the Walled City’s wall, the graceful Ajmeri Gate today is like a queen without her palace.

  • Mahesh Choudhary, 45, went missing on April 4, 2007 and the case was registered five days later, after his son, Rakesh Choudhary, then 22, filed a missing complaint. (Representation purpose)

    Delhi: Cop’s hunt for kidnapper ends after a 15-year wait

    Assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Sanjeev Tomar’s quest ended on May 28, when he and members of his team arrested a man named Hari Om for abducting and killing Choudhary. Tomar, 47, now posted with the crime branch, was a constable at the Badarpur police station when the crime took place in 2007.

  • DFS chief Atul Garg said, “The addition of 89 new firefighting vehicles will help us improve our response time across Delhi”. (Photo by Amal KS /Hindustan Times)

    89 new trucks to help DFS speed up rescue operations

    The approval for purchasing 89 new fire trucks was sought against the condemnation of 60 fire trucks, which have diesel engines and have reached their expiry time of 10 years, and have to be taken off service.

  • Delhi minister Satyendar Jain. (ANI FILE)

    ED arrests 2 more in money laundering case against Delhi minister Satyendar Jain

    Vaibhav and Ankush were arrested under the provisions of Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). ED said both are directors of Ram Prakash Jewellers Pvt Ltd, which was raided on June 6. After the searches at premises linked to six people including the jewellery firm’s five directors, ED said it recovered 2.85 crore and 133 gold coins, alleging that the gold was from “unexplained sources” and was “secreted” in the properties.

  • A MCD official said enforcement teams seized 689.01 kg of plastic items and issued 368 challans on Friday.

    Problem of plenty: Ban no bar, Delhi markets struggle to get rid of plastics

    Following the latest notification of the Plastic Waste Management Rules, 2022 in February, the central government directed all states and union territories (UTs) to phase out SUPs in a planned manner by July 1, 2022.

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, July 02, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out