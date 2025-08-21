Green signal for third and fourth railway lines on Pune–Lonavla route

The long-pending demand for additional railway lines between Pune and Lonavla has cleared a major hurdle, with the State cabinet Infrastructure committee, chaired by chief minister Devendra Fadnavis, approving the project. The third and fourth lines will be laid with equal financial participation from the Centre and the state. The Pune–Lonavla corridor, one of the busiest suburban stretches, has for years faced overcrowding and delays. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

The Pune–Lonavla corridor, one of the busiest suburban stretches, has for years faced overcrowding and delays. Commuters and citizens’ groups had sought extra tracks to ease passenger load and reduce bottlenecks caused by goods trains. Union minister Murlidhar Mohol, who pursued the proposal with both the Centre and the state, said the approval marks a breakthrough for the region’s commuters. He had earlier held discussions with CM Devendra Fadnavis and Railway minister Ashwini Vaishnaw to expedite the project.

“In the last 11 years, the Narendra Modi government has pushed railway modernisation and expansion at a war footing. Under Ashwini Vaishnaw’s leadership, the pace of work has only increased. The Pune–Lonavla route sees heavy traffic, and these additional lines will greatly strengthen suburban connectivity,” Mohol said.

The new tracks are expected to increase the frequency of passenger trains, cut delays caused by goods trains, and allow faster movement of express trains. The improved capacity is likely to benefit industrial hubs, businesses, students, and office-goers, while also easing road traffic as more commuters shift to trains.

Daily commuters have welcomed the decision. Mandar Dharankar, an IT professional who travels from Lonavla to Pune, said, “This was long overdue. Passenger trains are often held up for goods trains, and the journey sometimes takes more than two hours instead of under an hour. Additional lines will improve frequency and reliability, saving time and reducing stress. For thousands like me, this is a game-changer.”