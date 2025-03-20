Menu Explore
Gunthewari records from merged villages missing, claims MLA

ByHT Correspondent
Mar 20, 2025 06:24 AM IST

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA) from Khadakwasla Bhimrao Tapkir has criticised the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) over inadequate infrastructure and alleged mismanagement of Gunthewari records in the 34 merged villages.

Tapkir alleged that PMC had misplaced crucial documents related to Gunthewari proposals, raising suspicions of intentional mismanagement to approve illegal constructions. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)
Raising the issue in the state assembly on Wednesday, Tapkir accused the civic body of collecting taxes from these areas without providing necessary infrastructure.

“The 34 villages were merged into Pune in phases. While PMC continues to collect taxes from residents, it has failed to deliver on infrastructure development,” he said.

He demanded transparency from the civic body, stating, “PMC must disclose how much tax it has collected from these areas and what infrastructure has been provided in return.”

Tapkir alleged that PMC had misplaced crucial documents related to Gunthewari proposals, raising suspicions of intentional mismanagement to approve illegal constructions. “I suspect that PMC has deliberately lost these documents to facilitate unauthorised projects,” he claimed, urging the state government to take action against officials responsible.

A civic official said, “PMC is working to improve infrastructure in merged villages. Land acquisition for roads and installation of water and drainage lines take time, but we are allocating more funds to these areas than the tax collected from them.”

