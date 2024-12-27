Menu Explore
Hadapsar Police recover 50 bottles of banned medicine 

ByNadeem Inamdar
Dec 28, 2024 05:54 AM IST

Following a formal complaint by Nikhil Pawar (35), a police constable attached to Hadapsar police station, the accused was booked under Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS) sections 123, 275, 278 and 125

The Hadapsar police seized 50 bottles of spurious mephentermine sulphate injections from a 26-year-old woman on Thursday, December 26. According to the police, the accused identified as Ambika alias Neha Anandsingh Thakur (26) was found in possession of vials which are banned from sale without a medical prescription. According to the police, the illicit sale of vials could cause death due to negligence or cause permanent injuries.  

The Hadapsar police seized 50 bottles of spurious mephentermine sulphate injections from a 26-year-old woman on Thursday, December 26. (HT PHOTO)
The Hadapsar police seized 50 bottles of spurious mephentermine sulphate injections from a 26-year-old woman on Thursday, December 26. (HT PHOTO)

Following a formal complaint by Nikhil Pawar (35), a police constable attached to Hadapsar police station, the accused was booked under Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS) sections 123, 275, 278 and 125. 

