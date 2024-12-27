Hadapsar Police recover 50 bottles of banned medicine 

The Hadapsar police seized 50 bottles of spurious mephentermine sulphate injections from a 26-year-old woman on Thursday, December 26. According to the police, the accused identified as Ambika alias Neha Anandsingh Thakur (26) was found in possession of vials which are banned from sale without a medical prescription. According to the police, the illicit sale of vials could cause death due to negligence or cause permanent injuries.

