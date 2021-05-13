Hadapsar-Mundhwa ward continues to report maximum Covid cases in PMC

Among the 15 wards of Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC), Hadapsar-Mundhwa continues to report the highest number of new Covid-19 cases.

The rise in cases in the ward has continued through the second Covid wave and similar was the scenario during the first wave.

In between April 22 and May 5, the ward saw 8,178 new cases, according to PMC data.

The Hadapsar-Mundhwa ward is followed the Ahmednagar road-Wadgaonsheri ward which also saw a similar curve during the first peak and has reported 5,949 new cases during the said period.

Somnath Bankar, Hadapsar-Mundhwa ward officer and assistant municipal commissioner, said, “Hadapsar-Mundhwa ward is the largest in the city, larger than multiple smaller wards combined. The newly added four villages are also major villages, like Sade Satra Nali, Fursungi, Uruli Devachi and Keshavnagar which add the population of the ward alone at 10 lakhs and which covers a total area of about 54 square kilometres.”

“Secondly, it is located at the border and there is a highway touching the boundary so we have a constant floating population from the rural to urban and vice-versa. We have taken multiple strict actions to bring down the numbers,” he said.

Meanwhile, Bhawani peth which had reported maximum cases during the beginning of the first wave has reported only 782 new cases between April 22 and May 5 making it the ward reporting the least number of new cases. Followed by the Wanawadi-Ramtekdi ward has reported the second least number of cases with only 1,881 new cases. Both the wards reporting the least number of cases have congested areas including slums and old city peth areas.