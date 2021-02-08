Hadapsar-Swargate BRTS project fails to make headway

PUNE Almost fourteen years after it was launched the Swargate-Hadapsar (5.7km) stretch which is India’s first pilot Bus Rapid Transit System (BRTS) route is still non-existent.

The PMC spent ₹100 crore to construct the stretch on Katraj-Swargate-Hadapsar route.

The Katraj-Swargate (5.5km) BRTS stretch is now functional, but locals from Hadapsar undertook a campaign to stop work on the Swargate-Hadapsar corridor which they later dismantled in 2019 as it was causing traffic congestion in the area.

“There is no clarity about the BRTS route (Swargate-Hadapsar), even locals have raised objections,” said an official from Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) on condition of anonymity.

“The area witnessed traffic jams due to the BRTS and commuting on the route was an issue. Since the removal of barricades, traffic flow has been smooth. Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Limited (PMPML) and PMC need to work on the plan before implementing it,” said Ravi Dhole, a commuter and resident of Hadapsar.

“PMC will take the final decision on starting operations on the route,” said Satish Gavhane, BRT manager, PMPML.

BRTS was launched in the city in 2006 by PMPML which had received funding of ₹1,013.97 crore from the Centre under the Jawaharlal Nehru National Urban Renewal Mission.

While service on the Katraj-Swargate (5.5km) BRTS route recently started the Swargate-Hadapsar (5.7km) stretch is still non-existent. The Sangamwadi-Vishrantwadi (8km) route is in service while the Yerawada-Wagholi (8km) BRTS stretch is partially functional.

“There are many issues which have delayed the BRTS project and now at many places due to ongoing metro work the civic body is facing hurdles. PMPML and PMC need to rework the plan before implementing it,” said an official from PMC on the request of anonymity.

BRTS routes in Pune city

Katraj-Swargate (5.5km) - Functional

Hadapsar- Swargate (5.7km) – Non-functional

Yerawada-Wagholi (8km) -- Partially functional

Sangamwadi-Vishrantwadi (8km) -- Functional

61km BRTS work undertaken in PMC and PCMC from December 2006