Saturday, Jun 28, 2025
Half-burnt male body found at Bhuleshwar Ghat

Shrinivas Deshpande
Jun 28, 2025 06:48 AM IST

A half-burnt male body was found at the base of Bhuleshwar Ghat in Yavat in Pune district on Friday morning. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)
Bapurao Dadas, deputy superintendent of police, (Daund division), said, “The age of deceased is around 22-30. The body has injuries of sharp object on head, backside and other body parts indicating that he was killed before being burnt to clear evidence.”

Yavat police have filed a case and further investigation is on.

