Haphazard parking by zoo visitors, traffic congestion irks commuters at Katraj
PUNE Visitors to the Rajiv Gandhi Zoological Park and Wildlife Research Centre, Katraj, are parking their vehicles haphazardly causing traffic congestion which continues to irk daily commuters. Weekends prove even more problematic for commuters as there are more people visiting the zoo.
“The current space is turning out to be small with the number of visitors increasing in the summer season. The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) is looking for an alternative space which can be provided to park vehicles,” said Rajkumar Jadhav, director, Rajiv Gandhi Zoological Park and Wildlife Research Centre. Ever since the Katraj zoo reopened on March 20 after a gap of two years, it has been receiving a very good response from the public.
“Instead of using the allocated vehicle parking space, many people are parking their vehicles on footpaths or wherever they find a place on the road. Officials from the zoo authority are guiding visitors to park their vehicles at the appropriate place,” said Ashok Ghorpade, superintendent of gardens, PMC.
Chirag Panchal, resident of Bharati Vidyapeeth, said, “Between 12 noon and 6 pm, there is more traffic congestion. Once the zoo is closed, there is traffic due to multiple signals along the complete stretch.”
On the other hand, the zoo is being upgraded rapidly with a number of animals expected in the next three months. As of now, there are 440 animals belonging to 63 different species including tigers (eight), leopards and a giant squirrel.
“Hyenas will be the new attraction for visitors,” said Jadhav.
SPPU vice-chancellor selection process delayed
PUNE While the tenure of the current vice-chancellor of Savitribai Phule Pune University will come to an end on May 17, the selection process for the new VC has not even started. Prof Nitin Karmalkar is retiring on May 17 and it was expected that before he retires, the selection process for the new VC would have started at least two months ago.
Cloudy weather to continue in Pune: IMD
Pune The India Meteorological Department, on Sunday, updated its forecast regarding heatwave-like situations in parts of northern central Maharashtra. However, Pune may continue to witness cloudy skies in the coming days. As per the weather department, Shivajinagar reported day temperature of 40.7 degrees Celsius, Pashan reported 40.8 degrees Celsius and Lohegaon reported day temperature of 40.1 degrees Celsius. Lavale reported day temperature of 41.8 degrees Celsius and Magarpatta reported 41.4 degrees Celsius on Sunday.
Power supply improves in Maha, no outage since April 23
PUNE Amid another heat wave, the power situation in Maharashtra has eased a bit after the increase in power supply which has led to no load-shedding across the state since April 23. “With the state energy ministry buying power from private companies, the power supply was initially reduced and later it was completely stopped. We are expecting to continue in the same way,” said an official from the Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited.
MLAs Sidhu and Chhina inaugurate road construction project in Ludhiana
MLAs Kulwant Singh Sidhu and Rajinderpal Kaur Chhina inaugurated a road construction project from Ludhiana south to Atam Nagar on Sunday. The project is being carried out at a cost of ₹1 crore. Upcoming civic senior leaders conduct meeting with party workers Ludhiana Senior leaders of Bharatiya Janata Party on Sunday held a meeting with the party workers to deliberate upon the upcoming civic body elections and by-polls at Sangrur.
Teen drowns at Khadakwasla dam, youths still risk lives at tourist spots to take selfies, videos
PUNE In a tragic incident on Saturday, an 18-year-old youth fell of the Khadakwasla dam and drowned. This is the second such incident this month, and raises safety concerns at the Khadakwasla dam. However, despite the risks and multiple warnings from authorities, people throng dams, forts and other tourist spots, inturn risking their lives. On Saturday, a resident of Karvenagar (18), Ashish Subhash Furange, visited the Khadkkwasla dam along with two friends at 5.30 pm.
