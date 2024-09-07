Hawker unions welcome PMC decision to transfer anti-encroachment officials regularly

Hawker unions have hailed the Pune Municipal Corporation’s (PMC) decision of regular transfer of anti-encroachment inspectors. PMC anti-encroachment department head Somnath Bankar recently announced rotation transfer of inspectors. Meanwhile, representatives have demanded no civic action against hawkers till PMC complete the biometric survey. Post-survey, hawkers would be able to take benefit of central government’s schemes. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

Bankar said, “A policy of transfer will be prepared and forwarded to the municipal commissioner for permission.”

Janshakti Hawker Union president Sanjay Alhat and another office-bearer Ranjeet Sonawale said, “We welcome the decision as it will help check the nexus and corruption, besides implementation of regular vigilance on encroachment. We have received reports of inspectors favouring violators.”

Meanwhile, representatives have demanded no civic action against hawkers till PMC complete the biometric survey. Post-survey, hawkers would be able to take benefit of central government’s schemes.