HC directs special court to expeditiously decide on property auction plea of DSK Group

The Bombay High Court on Saturday directed the sub-divisional officer to prepare a detailed list of the seized DSK Group properties within three weeks for auction purposes. ccording to the directions of the special court constituted under the MPID Act in 2018, approximately 335 properties of the DSK group were seized by the state authorities. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

Besides, the high court bench has directed the special court to take a quick decision on auctioning off the properties of the beleaguered real estate developer.

A high court bench comprising Judges Manjusha Deshpande and Revati Mohite Dhere in its order regarding a petition filed by Advocate Chandrakant Bidkar stated, “Grievance of the petitioner, who appears in-person is that despite the respondents having taken possession of the attached properties of the accused as per the government notification dated May 5, 2018, the said properties have not been made absolute... ”

“...competent authority will file an appropriate application before the special court, for making the properties attached absolute, within three weeks from today. If such an application is filed, within three weeks, the learned judge will decide the said application expeditiously,” the order further said.

Advocate Bidkar on behalf of 35,000 investors had filed a writ petition in the High Court in 2021 seeking an early resolution to the case where Pune police commissioner, state government, district collector and special court in Pune were made respondents in the case.

According to the directions of the special court constituted under the MPID Act in 2018, approximately 335 properties of the DSK group were seized by the state authorities. Out of them 153 properties have not been released while Maval Mulshi subdivisional officer Surendra Nawale had requested the special court to give its permission for the auction of 195 properties belonging to the DSK Group whose current market rate is around ₹572.12 crore.