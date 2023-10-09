Health department starts inspection of healthcare facilities

PUNE The moves come after the Chief Minister of Maharashtra, Eknath Shinde held a video conference with top officials of civic bodies and district collectors in the state. (HT PHOTO)

The health department in the Pune district is on its toes and working diligently to inspect all healthcare facilities under its jurisdiction to ensure the availability of medicines, resources and manpower. A detailed report about the same will be submitted to the State government providing information on the preparedness of the facilities to handle emergencies and provide healthcare services, the officials said.

The moves come after the Chief Minister of Maharashtra, Eknath Shinde, on Thursday held a video conference with top officials of civic bodies and district collectors in the state. Shinde has ordered district collectors to visit and inspect all government hospitals, municipal hospitals, Public Health Department hospitals, and hospitals under the jurisdiction of medical colleges. They have been tasked with submitting a report on the current situation.

Dr Nagnath Yempalay, the district civil surgeon, said, “We have enough stock of medicines, but the major challenge is cleanliness. We have instructed the officials to focus on cleanliness and provide quality healthcare treatment” he said.

CM Shinde issued orders following the incident which took place at Dr Shankarrao Chavan Government Medical College and Hospital, Nanded where 38 patients, including infants allegedly died due to a shortage of staff and medicines, triggering outrage.

Dr Kalpana Baliwant, Health officer of Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC), said, two assistant health officers, Dr Rajesh Dighe and Dr Vidya Nagmode, have been appointed to conduct inspections of all PMC-run healthcare facilities and submit a report.

“We have already analysed indoor and outdoor patients visiting PMC hospitals. Based on this we are going to shuffle the staff at the hospitals as per the patient load,” she said.

Dr Laxman Gophane, health officer of Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC), said, the PCMC-run hospitals with adequate staff and medicines at their facilities. “The inspections are conducted regularly to improve the quality of care provided to the patients at our facilities.”

