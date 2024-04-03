Health department to establish smart PHCs

The Public Health Department will soon set up or convert its existing Primary Health Centres (PHCs) into Smart PHCs. Last year, the department started a pilot project to improve healthcare facilities and established 17 Smart PHCs in the Satara district. the success of the pilot project in strengthening comprehensive primary healthcare, the initiative will now be implemented across the entire state, said the officials on Wednesday. Last year in January, the Health department collaborated with PATH, a private organisation that aims to improve public health systems through sustainable innovations (HT PHOTO)

Last year in January, the Health department collaborated with PATH, a private organisation that aims to improve public health systems through sustainable innovations, to establish smart Primary Health Centers (PHCs). As a result, 17 smart PHCs were established in a phased manner, equipped with cutting-edge technology such as Artificial Intelligence (AI), Med-tech and digital innovations. To streamline the data management process, a Comprehensive Primary Health Care (CPHC) application was implemented, which serves as a centralized platform for data entry at both the community and facility levels, capturing data at the source.

As per officials, these Centres have AI-based Med-tech for screening breast cancer, cervical cancer, cardiac ailments, Tuberculosis, Lung disorders and COPD. They also have advanced Chest X-rays, cold chain management and health monitors to screen eight health vitals. This has helped to identify 629 patients with cervical cancers, breast cancer, TB, and cardiac patients apart from saving the lives of snake bite victims, they said.

Dr Radhakishan Pawar, deputy director of health services, said, 72 additional Primary health centres will be turned into smart PHCs in the Pune region and a phased manner the project will be implemented across the state. “The project aims to establish a replicable model for providing comprehensive PHC. It focuses on strengthening the current services with digital solutions and ensuring quality accreditation for health facilities with community involvement,” he said.

Dr Apurva Akre, Project Officer, PATH, Satara, said, “Over 100 health care workers including doctors were trained to handle the system that has been installed at these smart PHCs. The Centre also ensure patient support as well as provides psychosocial support through counselling.”