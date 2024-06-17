Health dept to file court case against doc over violation of PCPNDT Act

The public health department is in the process of filing a court case against the accused Dr Madhukar Chandrakant Shinde for violation of the Pre-Conception and Pre-Natal Diagnostic Techniques (PCPNDT) Act, of 1994 and Medical Termination of Pregnancy (MTP) Act 1971. The duo was booked under various sections of the PCPNDT Act and section 420 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) by the Malegaon police. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

After the illegal sex determination racket was busted by the rural police in Malegaon Budruk village in Baramati on June 7, police arrested gynecologist Dr Shinde, 52, a resident of Phaltan, along with agent Nitin Balasoa Ghule, 34, a resident of Dhekal Wasti in Baramati.

Advocate Megha Sontale, district legal advisor, PCPNDT, said, “We are in the process of filing a case with the Judicial Magistrate First Class, Baramati against the duo for violation of PCPNDT and MTP Act. The case will be filed this week. We had also found MTP kits in possession of the duo due to which the violation of MTP Act will be included in the case.”

According to the officials as per the provisions of the PCPNDT Act even if an accused is caught by the police, they cannot file the offence on their own. Dr Mahesh Jagtap, medical superintendent of Baramati Sub-District Hospital, who is the appropriate authority was asked to file a complaint.

Dr Nagnath Yempalay, district civil surgeon, Pune district, said, illegal sex determination and abortion are found to be done at unregistered premises.

“Dr Shinde who is a habitual offender was nabbed. We will file a court case against the duo and hope they face stern action,” he said.