Saturday, Jun 14, 2025
Health dept to focus on doorstep services amid Covid cases, monsoon

ByVicky Pathare
Jun 14, 2025 05:16 AM IST

Pune: Following the ongoing Covid-19 situation and monsoon, the state public health department and local administrations have been directed to prioritise door-to-door services to ensure health, sanitation, and social support reach every household, said officials.

Abitkar stressed the need for rigorous quality control of water sources to prevent waterborne disease outbreaks. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

State health minister Prakash Abitkar has issued the directions, as per statement released on Friday.

“Waterlogging and stagnant water during rainy season increases risk of waterborne and vector-borne diseases. Hence, it is necessary to implement preventive measures in vulnerable areas,” Abitkar said.

He stressed the need for rigorous quality control of water sources to prevent waterborne disease outbreaks.

According to officials, district health officials have been asked to upgrade and maintain water testing laboratories on priority. Abitkar has instructed officers and health staff not to leave headquarters and remain present for emergencies during the monsoon.

Saturday, June 14, 2025
