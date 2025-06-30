Health dept treats 3.61 lakh devotees during palkhi procession

Over 3.61 lakh warkaris (devotees) have received medical attention during the Sant Tukaram Maharaj and Sant Dnyaneshwar Maharaj palkhis. The public health department this year is offering round-the-clock health services under the theme ‘Wari Vitthobachi, Seva Arogyachi,’ said officials. The health department has deployed a team of 4,376 persons including doctors, nurses, Asha workers, health assistants and sanitation staff amongst others. (HT PHOTO)

Round-the-clock health services have been set up on the palkhi route, with 203 'Aapla Davakhana' (our clinic) health centres set up every 5 km along the route. Besides, 331 ambulances (108 & 102 services) are on standby, ensuring 24x7 emergency response.

Dr Kailas Baviskar, deputy director of health services, said 3,500 medical kits have been distributed to dindi (group) leaders to address minor ailments during the journey.

“A special campaign named ‘Arogya Dnyaneshwari’ is being conducted to spread health awareness among pilgrims. Also, Information, education and communication (IEC) activities and awareness about hygiene, disease prevention, and emergency care programmes are being conducted,” he said.

Furthermore, 46 ICU units with 5-bed capacity each have been set up at key halt points to handle critical cases. To navigate in dense crowds 290 motorcycle ambulances equipped with first-aid kits are deployed to provide immediate care. As many as 355 devotees have already received emergency services through 108 ambulances. Besides, 37 ‘Hirakani Rooms’ for women and 15 gynaecologists are available to provide health services to women.