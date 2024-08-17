Healthcare services in Pune hampered due to withdrawal of services by hospitals 

Many patients visiting private hospitals faced inconvenience as healthcare services in the city took a hit on Saturday due to the strike by private doctors and hospitals as they protest over the rape and murder of a trainee doctor in Kolkata. However, public healthcare facilities excluding Sassoon General Hospital (SGH) reported an increased footfall of patients. However, public healthcare facilities excluding Sassoon General Hospital (SGH) reported an increased footfall of patients. (MAHENDRA KOLHE/ HT PHOTO)

Following the gruesome incident, the Indian Medical Association on Saturday observed the withdrawal of services for 24 Hours, excluding emergency services. Resident doctors of the Maharashtra Association of Resident Doctors (MARD), including BJ Medical College (BJMC), suspended all elective and non-emergency services on Tuesday to show solidarity with their colleagues who are protesting across the nation.

The IMA Pune, all doctors’ associations in Pune, the Association of Hospitals (AOH) in Pune, the Hospital Board of India (HBI), Pune chapter have withdrawn outpatient services in all large hospitals and small hospitals till 6 am on Sunday, August 18. The patients were still seen visiting private hospitals like Ruby Hall Clinic and Jehangir Hospital among a few others for treatment. However, only the emergency patients were provided the treatment.

Dr Behram Khodaiji, chief executive officer of Ruby Hall Clinic said all OPDs were closed. A candlelight vigil is on at noon to express solidarity and raise awareness for the tragic Kolkata rape and murder case. “The patients who were critical and required emergency medical services were provided the treatment. But the patients who visited for treatment on an OPD basis were not offered treatment as per the decision of the hospital association,” he said.

Officials of all associations of doctors in Pune gathered at BJ Medical College to show support to the students.

“In support of the victims of this crime and against the ongoing violence, the Indian Medical Association called for a 24-hour curfew from 6 am on 17 August 2024 to 6 am on 18 August 2024. The strike was 100% successful as all doctors and hospitals responded to it,” said, Dr Sanjay Patil, chairman Hospital Board of India, Pune chapter.

Dr Vinod Sawantwadkar, chief executive officer of Jehangir Hospital, said, most of the patients even in the OPD visit on an appointment basis and they were informed that the OPD service will be closed till Sunday morning.

“The treatment was provided only to the emergency patients and walk-in patients for treatment on an OPD basis were asked to visit the hospital on next day. Currently, there is the peak period of vector-borne and viral infection cases in the city,” he said.

“All the doctors associations decided to come together under the leadership of the IMA Pune Chapter to submit a statement of their demands to the Collector,” said, Dr Rajan Sancheti, president, IMA, Pune chapter.

Dr Nina Borade, Health chief of Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) said, the doctors and healthcare staff took the responsibility on their shoulders and catered for a large number of patients on Saturday.

Sanket More, a citizen, said, “My mother is unwell and has viral flu and visited a private hospital on Bund Garden Road but the OPDs were closed. The doctors informed that the OPDs are closed in all private hospitals. We then visited the KNH hospital and opted for the treatment, however, there were long queues for patients,” he said.