Heat-related illnesses surge among infants and children

The heatwave, hot and humid conditions have seen a rise of dehydration cases among infants and children in the city. Doctors at the city hospitals have reported 20% rise in admissions related to dehydration, diarrhoea and vomiting among children as compared to the previous years. According to doctors, 20-30 cases of dehydration among infants and children are reported daily during summer months this year, as compared to five to ten in 2023 and eight to ten in 2022. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

Government or private healthcare facilities do not keep a record of dehydration cases as it is not a notifiable or communicable disease.

Newborns and infants are affected due to inadequate heat control mechanisms of the body, said doctors.

Experts have cautioned against using incorrect salt or sugar formulations and sugary drinks as inadequate heat control mechanisms of the body cause such illnesses in children, said doctors.

Dr Pramod Jog, Indian Academy of Paediatrics (IAP) former national president and professor at DY Patel Medical College, said, “Diarrhoea can cause rapid fluid and electrolyte loss, leading to dehydration. ORS is a straightforward but highly effective solution that replenishes these losses and ensures speedy recovery for children under five. It’s crucial to understand that ORS is both effective and safe. Incorrect salt or sugar formulations can be harmful. Proper treatment of dehydration requires an exact mix of water and electrolytes. Using incorrect homemade solutions or sugary drinks can disrupt this balance, leading to serious health risks, such as worsening dehydration and electrolyte imbalance.”

Dr Prashant Udavant, consultant paediatrician, Ruby Hall Clinic, said, “We are seeing more such cases daily this year. The common symptoms in infants are irritability, less urine output, dry diapers and fever. In children, the symptoms of dehydration are diarrhoea and vomiting. At least 20-30 cases out of 100 visiting our hospital daily are related to dehydration among infants and children.”

“People travel extensively during summer, and outside food and extreme heat lead to surge in such cases,” he said.

Paediatrician and neonatologist Dr Abhishek D Denge said, “It’s important to distinguish between ORS and sugary drinks. While these drinks may provide some electrolytes and fluids, they do not have the necessary glucose-sodium and potassium balance for quick rehydration. Hence, WHO-approved ORS over sugary beverages is crucial for overall health, especially for children, during hot weather.”