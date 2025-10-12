Heavy traffic congestion across Pune ahead of Diwali

This being the last weekend before Diwali, Punekars thronged markets to buy sweets, clothes, electronics and home décor items, resulting in severe traffic congestion on roads across the city. On both Saturday and Sunday, major areas including Laxmi Road, Fergusson College Road, J M Road, Aundh, Kothrud, and Hadapsar were choked with serpentine queues of vehicles, making commuting a long-drawn and challenging process. With streets, markets and malls jampacked, traffic came to a crawl in several parts of the city, leaving both motorists and pedestrians frustrated. On both Saturday and Sunday, major areas including Laxmi Road, Fergusson College Road, J M Road, Aundh, Kothrud, and Hadapsar were choked with serpentine queues of vehicles, making commuting a long-drawn and challenging process. (MAHENDRA KOLHE/HT PHOTO)

Citizens complained about poor traffic management and inadequate police deployment in busy areas. “It took me almost 1.5 hours to cover a distance that usually takes just 20 minutes. The traffic signals were not synchronised and there were very few officers managing the flow near Deccan and Nal Stop. During such a peak festive weekend, the authorities should plan better,” said Anjali Kangale, a resident of Kothrud who was out shopping with her family.

Another commuter, Rajesh Munde, who drives daily from Bibwewadi to Shivajinagar, shared his frustration saying, “Every year before Diwali, the same chaos repeats itself. There are no clear diversions or parking zones, and people park haphazardly on the roadside. It creates more blockages, and even emergency vehicles struggle to pass. The traffic police seem to be reacting after the jams form instead of anticipating them.”

Meanwhile, the traffic department maintained that they are working round-the-clock to ensure smooth flow amid the festival rush. Deputy commissioner of police (traffic) Himmat Jadhav acknowledged the inconvenience faced by commuters but emphasised that the department has implemented several proactive steps. “Our teams have been deployed in shifts across major chowks, and we have increased patrolling to handle the festive traffic load. We appeal to citizens to plan their travel early, use public transport, and avoid double parking. Despite the high volume of vehicles, our officers are making every effort to minimise congestion and ensure safety,” Jadhav said.

The traffic department has also issued advisories urging citizens to use alternative routes and cooperate with officials during the festive days. With Diwali just round the corner, the focus remains on balancing the festive excitement with safe and disciplined traffic movement across Pune’s bustling streets.