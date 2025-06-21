Search
Saturday, Jun 21, 2025
Heavy vehicles involved in fatal accidents in Pune to be seized

ByNadeem Inamdar
Jun 21, 2025 08:12 AM IST

Acting on the directive dated June 18, the city’s traffic department is currently compiling detailed data on heavy vehicles comprising trucks, trailers, and ready-mix concrete trucks that were involved in deadly accidents

In the wake of a rising number of fatal road accidents involving heavy vehicles, Pune police commissioner Amitesh Kumar has ordered the seizure of all such vehicles involved in fatal mishaps over the past five years.

The initiative follows the tragic death of a woman who was crushed under a heavy vehicle while riding a two-wheeler in the Market Yard area on June 11. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)
The initiative follows the tragic death of a woman who was crushed under a heavy vehicle while riding a two-wheeler in the Market Yard area on June 11. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

Acting on the directive dated June 18, the city’s traffic department is currently compiling detailed data on heavy vehicles comprising trucks, trailers, and ready-mix concrete (RMC) trucks that were involved in deadly accidents.

Once the data is finalized, the police plan to submit a formal proposal to the Regional Transport Office (RTO) for the cancellation of driving licenses of drivers found responsible for the accidents, said officials.

The initiative follows the tragic death of a woman who was crushed under a heavy vehicle while riding a two-wheeler in the Market Yard area on June 11. The vehicle had entered a restricted zone violating the ban on heavy vehicle movement during peak hours.

“Given the alarming rise in fatalities, the city police and RTO will now take joint action. Licenses will be called in and vehicles will be impounded,” said Kumar adding that strict enforcement is necessary to protect public safety and prevent further tragedies.

Over the past year alone, Pune recorded 334 fatal road accidents, claiming 354 lives. Alarmingly during the last five months, 129 accidents have resulted in 133 deaths with many of them involving heavy vehicles.

The traffic police have already imposed a citywide ban on the movement of heavy vehicles such as multi-axle trucks, containers, trailers, and bulkers with more than 10 wheels from Monday to Saturday between 7 am and 10 pm excluding red zones and specific internal roads. Only essential service vehicles will be allowed entry between midnight and 6 am.

Follow Us On