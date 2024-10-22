Heavy waiting for outbound trains from Pune

While more than 70 surplus trains are being deployed from the Pune railway division to different parts of the country to accommodate the heavy rush of passengers ahead of Diwali, many trains are either showing ‘waiting’ or ‘regret’ during online booking as several passengers have booked train tickets in advance. It is learned that there is a waiting of over 400 for some outbound trains from Pune and passengers travelling this Diwali are going to have a tough time. Many trains headed from Pune to different parts of the country are showing ‘regret’ and passengers without confirmed tickets are going to find it very expensive to travel by train during Diwali. Along with this, trains headed from Pune to Solapur and Kolhapur are also having waiting in large numbers. (HT PHOTO)

Shekhar Chadda, a passenger, said, “I had booked a ticket from Pune to Delhi during the Diwali period for my family of five passengers and currently, it is showing waiting of 367 on the list.”

Another passenger Vinay Rathi said, “We want to go to our hometown Bhopal for Diwali but three to four major trains on this route are showing the ‘regret’ option. Hence, we cannot book tickets now as the waiting is also high.”

As per the information shared by the railway, trains headed from Pune to north India are showing ‘regret’ while those headed to south India are showing ‘waiting’. Along with this, trains headed from Pune to Solapur and Kolhapur are also having waiting in large numbers.

A senior railway official on condition of anonymity said, “There is good response to the overall train bookings from the Pune division but as people have booked tickets in advance, many trains are now either having waiting or showing regret during online booking.”

Considering the rush of passengers before and during Diwali, the railway administration is planning to release more than 70 special trains from Pune between October 22 and 25. The rush is likely to reduce to some extent due to this.