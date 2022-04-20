Hindutva is in BJP’s blood: Devendra Fadnavis

PUNE The DNA of tribals from the Andamans, Dravidians from the south, Brahmins from West Bengal and all Indians is the same and they all have the same father, said former Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis on Tuesday.

Fadnavis was in the city for the launch of the Marathi translation of the book, “Bharatiya Janata Party: Past, Present and Future”. While unveiling the Marathi version of the book, he said, “Hindutva is in the BJP’s blood and we don’t need to wear any shawl to prove it. BJP is not a party which was formed in 1980 but it has a long history. The BJP’s ideology is Hindutva and it has come from ancient times. BJP is the vehicle for the Hindutva ideology.”

“Now historians are conducting research and publishing various papers. It has been proved that all us Indians are from the same father. Even the world has accepted that the DNA of the tribals from the Andamans, Brahmins from West Bengal and Nairs from the southern states is the same. We all have the same father. But later it got divided,” he said. “It has also been proven that Indian culture and civilisation is the oldest in the world. Even the Aryans are from India only,” he added.

“When even the Hindutva ideology became weak, foreigners and others ruled over India. Other rulers attacked our culture, civilisation and religion to demoralise us. They tried to convince us that Aryans are not from India and that they came from outside which is not true. Even when the Muslims ruled over India, they broke Hindu temples such as the Ram temple, Kashi Vishwanath and Krishna temple. They had ample land but just to demoralise Hindus, they built mosques at places which earlier had temples,” Fadnavis said.

“When Atal Bihari Vajpayee formed the government with 22 other parties, questions were raised over the BJP forgetting article 370, the Ram temple and the common civil code. But at that time, Vajpayee clearly said that whenever the BJP would have a clear mandate, it would happen. Now Prime Minister Narendra Modi has done it,” the former chief minister said. In a thinly-veiled attack on the Shiv Sena, he said, “Some parties are trying to stake claim to Hindutva but Hindutva is in the blood of the BJP and we do not need any shawl to show it.”

BJP state unit president Chandrakant Patil said, “BJP is not a party but an ideology. BJP is not only a few years old. It is a party which was formed 5,000 years ago. BJP is carrying the same Hindutva agenda.”