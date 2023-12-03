History sheeter woman booked under extortion charges

A woman hailing from the Hinjewadi has been booked by the Pimpri-Chinchwad police for her alleged involvement in the extortion of vegetable vendors, police said. Hinjewadi Police identified the accused as Prabhavati Wadkar (50), and she has been booked for allegedly extorting ₹40,000 from unsuspecting vegetable vendors operating in the locality. The victims claim that the accused threatened them, asserting her local influence and demanding a monthly payment for them to continue their business in the area. The victims claim that the accused threatened them, asserting her local influence and demanding a monthly payment for them to continue their business in the area. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

According to a complaint filed by Rajesh Ashok Rangole, the accused allegedly targeted several vegetable vendors, creating fear and intimidation within the local business community. According to Rangole, the accused woman approached them individually, making it clear that if they wished to operate their businesses in the Hinjewadi area, they had to pay her ₹500 daily.

Police said that the accused collected ₹40,000 from the complainant by threatening him.

Officials from the Hinjewadi police station said, “The accused is a history-sheeter and registered similar kind of cases against her in Hinjewadi police station.’’

Police became involved after receiving multiple complaints from the targeted vegetable vendors. A thorough investigation was initiated, resulting in the identification and subsequent booking of the accused under relevant sections of the IPC. A case has been registered at Hinjewadi police station under IPC sections 384 and 506 and further investigation is going on.